Just because a celebrity is famous doesn’t mean they want their children to be in the limelight as well. For every Hollywood parent who can’t get enough of sharing every new outfit, accomplishment or milestone in their child’s lives, there are a number of stars who have made sure their kids live private lives, and a photo alongside their offspring is a rare treat.

Julia Roberts is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but most of her fans have no idea what her three children look like. She’s gone out of her way to keep twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, born in 2004, and son Henry, born in 2007, away from any red carpets, social media or paparazzi gathering points.

Growing up, the kids didn’t even know that their mom was a world-famous movie star. In a 2014 interview with the Express U.K., the Notting Hill star revealed, “They don’t know what I do for a living. That hasn’t really entered their life yet. They are just little kids and I’m just their mom, so there’s no coping with anything. They’ll find out one day, but by the time they’re teenagers, they’ll have stuff in their lives that’s far more interesting than what their parents’ jobs are.”

As a result, one of the only public family photos that exists of Julia, husband Danny Moder and their three kids is one that the cinematographer took as a selfie with everyone squeezed in together. “That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” he wrote next to the May 2019 Instagram photo.

Other stars will bring their kids out to major events but keep their personal lives private. While filming Aquaman 2 in London, Jason Momoa got an invitation to attend the star-studded and royal-attended world premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die. He made sure to bring along his two children he shares with wife Lisa Bonet, so they could be part of such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Daughter Lola and Jason’s look-alike son, Nakoa Wolf, were smiling ear to ear as their dad held them close on the red carpet. While he keeps the details of his children’s private life out of the spotlight, this was such an epic event with his kids that they all got to share, which was captured in a rare photographic moment of the film hunk and his children.

Scroll down to see rare photos of celebrity kids with their famous parents.