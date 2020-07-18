Enjoy it. Pregnant Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik think their quarantine pregnancy is a “blessing in disguise,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal.”

“Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great,” the source continues. “He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

Fans are dying to see the 25-year-old’s growing baby bump — but the supermodel has been hesitant about flaunting her changing body. “The world is going through so much right now with the pandemic and Black Lives Matter that she doesn’t feel she should be gloating about her good fortune, publicly anyway,” the source notes. The blonde beauty showed off her bump briefly on Instagram Live on July 15, but it was far from a full photo.

“Of course, her friends and family are constantly getting updates, sometimes daily, of her growing belly, nursery decorations and her cravings, which recently consisted of putting almond butter onto everything bagels,” the insider adds. “She’s all about savory and salty.”

Life & Style confirmed Gigi and Zayn were expecting their first child on April 28. Days later, the Vogue cover star revealed her pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed during a livestream interview from her family’s sprawling Pennsylvania farm on April 30.

The happy couple started dating in 2016. After a split in January 2019, they reconciled the following January and have been inseparable ever since. Fans even suspect the twosome is secretly engaged. The pair started sporting matching diamond evil eye bracelets in May, shortly before fans noticed the One Direction alum’s new forearm tattoo: text from the poem “On Marriage” by Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran.

In April, the model was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant — which means she could give birth as early as September. Gigi and Zayn have kept relatively quiet about the exact details of the pregnancy, including her due date, but it’s safe to say the Zigi baby will arrive sometime early this fall.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

“Gigi can’t wait to show the world her baby,” the insider adds.