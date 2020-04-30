Speaking out! Gigi Hadid broke her silence following her pregnancy news with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Thursday, April 30, confirming they’ve got their first child on the way. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Though expecting during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may not be ideal, the model said there is a nice “silver lining.” Gigi, 25, is thankful that she and her family are able to “be home and together and really experience it day by day.” And it seems Zayn, 27, and the rest of the Hadids are all taking good care of her.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“My craving has been everything bagels,” she said on the show. “I eat [an] everything bagel a day.” Not only did they provide her with a platter of the breakfast treat for her birthday, they also ordered her a giant cake shaped like an everything bagel. “I don’t know if it was, like, my hormones right now, or just like quarantine emotionalness, [but] I cried every five minutes for an hour … of happiness.”

On Tuesday, April 28, Life & Style confirmed the model and former One Direction member are expecting baby No. 1 together. “They can’t wait to become parents,” an insider exclusively shared after it was reported Gigi is 20 weeks along. A second source revealed they “found out the sex very recently” — and the soon-to-be mom is “‘ecstatic’ that she’s having a baby girl.” Per In Touch, “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn. It wasn’t planned, but they’re thrilled.”

Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

As it turns out, the model may have dropped several hints she was expecting before the news broke. While everyone else seemingly celebrated her birthday with mimosas on Friday, April 24, the star herself abstained from any alcoholic beverages. Photos from the special day showed her sipping what appeared to be coffee or tea out of a mug instead.

Those same pictures showed Zayn all over his lady. In one shot, she could be seen beaming as he wrapped her up in a hug. In a Boomerang, he threw his arms around both Hadid sisters as he, Gigi and Bella Hadid all cuddled up close, proving the model’s family is onboard with the romance.

Just a few weeks earlier, she also broached the topic of having kids in an interview with i-D. While talking about what she envisions for her future, she hinted babies might not be far off. “I think that as I get older … well, one day, I’ll start a family,” she said in February. “I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Cooking has helped bring the Hadid and Malik clans together in the past. In December 2019, the blonde beauty even used one delicious dinner to hint she and the soon-to-be father reignited their romance after splitting almost a year earlier. “Sunday in the kitchen: About to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!” she captioned a shot of a colorful looking meal she’d learned how to make from Zayn’s mom, Trisha Malik. “@mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta salad. Hopefully, she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

Personally, we’re hoping Trisha shares more than just recipes. The grandmother has been generous when it comes to posting photos of her granddaughter Zanyeha, Zayn’s niece. We’re crossing our fingers that, when Gigi’s little one arrives, she feels just as giving.