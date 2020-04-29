We See You! Gigi Hadid Dropped Plenty of Clues About Her Pregnancy With Zayn Malik

We see you, girl! Pregnant Gigi Hadid dropped plenty of clues that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik before news broke on April 28. Eagle-eyed fans picked up many hints on the model’s social media, and some even think her 25th birthday party doubled as a gender reveal event. She nor Zayn have confirmed the news, but there has been subtle evidence about their next chapter.

The 25-year-old is reportedly 20 weeks along and a source exclusively dished to Life & Style that she and Zayn, 27, “can’t wait to become parents.”

The A-listers were first romantically linked in 2016 and dated on-and-off through the years. “Despite everything that’s happened between them and all their ups and downs, they’ve come out stronger than ever. They’re in a great place and are madly in love,” a second insider gushed exclusively to Life & Style.

As for Gigi’s family, mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid were “shocked” about the baby news. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. Although the gorgeous pair has gone through a bit of drama, G’s loved ones are on board. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family,” added the source.

We can’t wait to meet Zigi’s new addition. In the meantime, take a look at all the subtle clues Gigi has dropped about her pregnancy!