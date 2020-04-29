Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy with Zayn Malik “shocked” her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid, Life & Style exclusively learns. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited.”

“Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family,” adds the insider. News broke that the model, 25, and former One Direction singer, 27, are expecting their first child together on April 28. They’ve dated on-and-off for three years and most recently reconciled in December 2019. A separate source previously told Life & Style exclusively that Gigi’s family was skeptical when they got back together. Her mom, 56, was even “against the reconciliation,” but it looks like the pair are in a much better place these days. “Despite everything that’s happened between them and all their ups and downs, they’ve come out stronger than ever. They’re in a great place and are madly in love,” the source gushes about the A-list couple.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

However, the baby new didn’t come as a surprise to just the 25-year-old’s family. The model’s pregnancy “wasn’t planned,” but she and the “Let Me” artist are “thrilled,” a source dished to In Touch. “Gigi conceived shortly after she got back together with Zayn.”

Gigi is reportedly 20 weeks along, and although the pregnancy came as a surprise, the longtime lovers are ready for the next chapter together. “They can’t wait to become parents and haven’t found out the sex of the baby yet,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi nor Zayn have publicly commented on the pregnancy, but they celebrated the blonde beauty’s 25th birthday together on April 23. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been staying at her family’s Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic along with Yolanda and Bella, 23. She shared a slew of photos from her big day, which included one of Zayn hugging her on the porch.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” she began a lengthy caption on Instagram the following day. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!”

Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi was overwhelmed with all the love as she entered her new year of life. “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends — near and far — are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future,” the mama-to-be continued. “I will never forget my 25th B-day.”

We can’t wait to see what’s ahead for Zigi!