Here we go again! After Life & Style confirmed the news that Gigi Hadid and her on-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are back on, a source tells the magazine that the supermodel’s loved ones are less than pleased about their reunion. “Gigi’s family is convinced that the relationship will end in tears,” says the insider. “No one’s told her to dump Zayn, but they’ve definitely hinted at it.”

Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, is especially against the reconciliation. “Yolanda was there for Gigi when they last split, and spent hours consoling her daughter,” adds the source. “[She] doesn’t think Zayn is The One.”

MEGA

In attempts to make their love stick, Gigi, 24, and Zayn, 27, are proceeding with caution. “They’re giving their relationship another shot, but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style after the couple was spotted together celebrating the singer’s birthday on January 11.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Zayn, the Victoria’s Secret alum famously dated Bachelorette hunk Tyler Cameron. The unlikely duo spent two months together before things fizzled out. Ahead of the breakup, Gigi and Tyler, 26, seemed to have a real connection. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly,” the reality TV star told Entertainment Tonight in September.

Bukajlo Frederic/Sipa/Shutterstock

As sweet as Tyler’s sentiments were, they were seemingly no match for Gigi and Zayn’s unbreakable bond. After their second split in March 2018, the former One Directioner wrote: “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.”

Let’s hope Zayn and Gigi will finally be able to go the distance!

