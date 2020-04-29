What a keeper! Zayn Malik has been treating pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid “like a princess,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her.”

On Tuesday, April 28, Life & Style confirmed Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, are expecting their first child together. So far, the baby news has had an amazing effect on the couple — especially Zayn. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” adds the insider. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

Kevin Tachman/Shutterstock

The pair has had a rollercoaster type of relationship over the years. They first became an item in late 2015 and have been on and off since. Their most recent breakup was in January 2019 and seemingly reconnected in December 2019. Then, after being spotted out together for Zayn’s birthday in January 2020, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the duo were back on.

Zayn and Gigi seem to be in a much better place these days. “They can’t wait to become parents and haven’t found out the sex of the baby yet,” a separate source previously divulged to Life & Style.

As of late, they’ve seemingly been spending lots of time together. Zayn was present during Gigi’s 25th birthday gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Gigi captioned a series of photos on April 24. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!”

The mom-to-be gushed about what a memorable day she had thanks to her loved ones. “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends — near and far — are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future,” Gigi continued. “I will never forget my 25th B-day.”

We can’t wait to see them celebrate any baby-related milestone next!