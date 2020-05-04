Pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fueled engagement and marriage rumors after showing off their matching evil eye bracelets by jeweler George Khalife.

“Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!!” George the Jeweler captioned a sweet photo of the 25-year-old model and former One Direction singer, 27, holding hands with their new pieces of jewelry proudly on display. The 14-carat gold chains, which are priced at almost $200, feature a small, diamond evil eye charm in the center. “We’re all of Middle Eastern descent. In our culture, evil eyes ward off jealously and negativity,” George the Jeweler exclusively told Life & Style.

The matching jewelry isn’t the only hint that has fans thinking Zigi is engaged or tied the knot already. The “Pillowtalk” artist recently debuted a new tattoo on his forearm of the poem “On Marriage” by Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran. “Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. For only the hand of life can contain your hearts,” the poem permanently inked onto Zayn reads. “And stand together, yet not too near, together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart, and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

The same bracelet, the plastic ring on your finger, the poem about marriage😩😍

Nothing gets out of my head the possibility that Zayn and Gigi are married pic.twitter.com/WbNHq5t9hg — Bᵢₐ (@zjmzt4n) May 2, 2020

“Zayn and Gigi got matching bracelets. Zayn has a new tattoo … Y’all they’re getting married my Zigi heart is so happy!!!” one person gushed on Twitter. “Zayn and Gigi are engaged or married already. I’m speaking it into existence,” someone else added. Another user noted that the A-list pair are in “the most beautiful phase of their relationship” and “it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are already engaged or married.”

The catwalk queen and “Let Me” artist’s pregnancy was revealed on April 28. They are reportedly expecting a girl, and the mama-to-be is “ecstatic” over the news. “She and Zayn only found out the sex very recently,” an insider exclusive told Life & Style. The couple has been quarantining together at Gigi’s family’s Pennsylvania farm and slowing down has been a positive thing for the starlet. “Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn,” the insider added. “It’s just what she needed after a busy few months.”

The pop star has been doting on his longtime girlfriend and treating her “like a princess,” a second source gushed exclusively to Life & Style. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her,” the insider continued. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face … He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the happy couple!