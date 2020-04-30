We’ve got a future fashionista on our hands! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s first child “already has a closet to die for,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively. The model, sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid “have spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes over the past week,” the source adds. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”

It’s no surprise that the style maven is splurging on her bundle of joy … considering she’s been hunkered down with her closest and most excited confidants since before the news of her pregnancy broke on April 28. “Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn,” a separate insider revealed. “It’s just what she needed after a busy few months.”

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Despite their happiness, another source told Life & Style that Gi’s family wasn’t exactly on board right away. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider gushed. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

When it comes to the former One Direction heartthrob, the 27-year-old is treating his baby mama “like a princess,” a third source revealed exclusively. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her.”

Plus, the incredible news has really turned things around for the singer’s mental health. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” the insider added. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

The happy couple also “recently found out” the sex of their upcoming arrival. Gigi “is ‘ecstatic’ that she’s having a baby girl,” a fourth source revealed exclusively. So, you know this little tot is going to be the most stylish celebrity daughter out there once she arrives!

At the end of the day, it seems as though the longtime twosome is really thrilled with the prospect of taking their relationship to the next level — and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. “They can’t wait to become parents,” an additional insider told LS.