There’s no place like home. Pregnant Gigi Hadid and her younger sister, Bella Hadid, have been quarantining as a family with mom Yolanda Hadid on their farm in Pennsylvania. The family’s sprawling country estate is absolutely stunning.

The 25-year-old confirmed she was expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend, Zayn Malik, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via video chat from the property on April 30. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she told the host.

The blonde beauty also revealed her biggest pregnancy cravings so far while lounging in her comfy abode: everything bagels. For her 25th birthday celebration, which took place at the home on April 24, her family surprised her with a bagel birthday cake. “It was marble cake with chocolate chip butter cream inside,” she revealed.

The Cake Boss himself crafted the incredible cake for the model. “I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotionalness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy [Valastro] made my cake,” she gushed, adding she was “honored” the world-famous baker made her such a poignant dessert for her big day. “I couldn’t stop crying of happiness.”

Gigi also told Jimmy, 45, her pregnancy is “a nice silver lining” while quarantining with her family and Zayn, 27. “[It’s nice] to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” she added.

The Vogue cover girl and the former One Direction member have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for over four years. They made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2016. Gigi starred in the music video for Zayn’s first post-boyband single, “PILLOWTALK,” in March 2017, and the U.K. native revealed he had a tattoo of the starlet’s eyes on his chest in January 2018.

They had their first major split in March 2018, issuing separate statements about the demise of their relationship. However, it was only a few short months before they were back on again. They broke up a second time in January 2019, after which Gigi had a two-month fling with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

In January 2020, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style the longtime loves were back on. “Yes, they’re giving their relationship another shot but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” the source explained.

It seems things are going really well for the couple now. A second insider told L&S exclusively Zayn is treating Gigi “like a princess” amid the pregnancy. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her. They can’t wait to become parents.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Gigi and Bella’s incredible Pennsylvania farm.