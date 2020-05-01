Keeping it real! Gigi Hadid dished about her pregnancy cravings in a candid new interview, also confirming she is indeed expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. While chatting to Jimmy Fallon for an at-home segment of The Tonight Show on Thursday, April 30, the model revealed there is one food she can’t get enough of: everything bagels.

Gigi expressed how “excited” she was that her 25th birthday cake was made to resemble an everything bagel, especially because she’s been having them on a daily basis. “It was marble cake with chocolate chip butter cream inside,” she shared.

“I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotionalness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy [Valastro] made my cake,” Gigi added, noting how “honored” she felt the Cake Boss chef whipped her up something special for her B-day. “I couldn’t stop crying of happiness,” the catwalk icon added.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid Instagram

The blonde beauty also said she and the “Pillowtalk” performer, 27, couldn’t be more thrilled to be expecting their first child together. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed.

Gigi has been in quarantine with her loved ones at her family’s Pennsylvania farm, noting it’s been “a nice silver lining to be home and be together and really experience it day by day” during this time.

Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

News of their pregnancy broke on April 28 and it won’t be long until the famous brood adds another beauty to the mix! The dynamic duo “is ‘ecstatic’ that she’s having a baby girl,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, revealing they just discovered the sex of their bundle of joy not long ago.

“Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” another source exclusively revealed to Life & Style about the parents-to-be. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

Gigi and Zayn’s bundle of joy will be here in September.

We’re counting down the days until she arrives!