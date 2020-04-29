It’s been a whirlwind since news broke that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. But when, exactly, is the 25-year-old’s due date? It’s quite possible she may be giving birth in the fall.

The model is reportedly 20 weeks into her pregnancy. If this is true, she’s halfway there and should give birth in September. However, neither Gigi nor Zayn, 27, have gotten candid about the pregnancy, which Life & Style confirmed on Tuesday, April 28.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“They can’t wait to become parents and haven’t found out the sex of the baby yet,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Usually, the sex of the baby can be detected anywhere between 16 to 20 weeks into the pregnancy, according to babycenter.com. If Gigi really is 5 months pregnant, that means she and the former One Direction member may be waiting for a special occasion to find out what she’s having —a gender reveal party, perhaps?

Gigi and Zayn have been on and off since 2015. After taking their last break in January 2019, they seemingly got back together in December. One month later, they were seen hanging out in NYC for the singer’s 27th birthday, which confirmed they were an item again.

The pregnancy news not only caught the couple’s fans by surprise, but it was also shocking to the blonde beauty’s family. Her mom, Yolanda Foster, and sister Bella Hadid “didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” a second source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

Zayn is also thrilled excited about their bundle of joy. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” a third insider shared with Life & Style. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

Though the “Pillowtalk” crooner has always been all about treating his lady right, he’s pampering her now more than ever. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her,” the source said, adding that Zayn treats Gigi “like a princess.” How sweet.

We can’t wait for their bundle of joy to arrive!