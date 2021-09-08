Congrats! Actress Olivia Munn is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with John Mulaney, the comedian confirmed on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 7.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we’re having a baby together,” John, 39, told the late-night host. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”



“I packed a lot into this [year]. Is it September now? I went to rehab in September. I got out in October. I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he added about his whirlwind year.

Us Weekly confirmed the Predator actress, 41, and Saturday Night Live star, 39, were dating in May 2021 following John’s split from estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler.

A source told the outlet the new couple was “going strong” one month later amid their whirlwind romance. “She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them. … Olivia is so smitten,” gushed the insider at the time.

While their romantic relationship struck up quickly, Olivia has been a longtime fan of John’s and giddily talked about meeting him and Anna, 36, at a wedding during an interview with HuffPost Live in January 2015.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” the X-Men Apocalypse actress recalled at the time. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

However, Olivia admitted the Kid Gorgeous star “never emailed back” when she tried to keep in touch with him. “I might’ve got the wrong email — probably. That’s what I tell myself,” she quipped.

Despite diving into parenthood, don’t expect Olivia and John to rush into marriage. The Oklahoma City native confessed she hasn’t thought much about walking down the aisle.

“I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding],” she said on the “Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast in April 2020. “And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ … The idea of getting married has always made me a little [nervous].”

John and Anna announced they were separating in May after six years of marriage three months after the comedian completed a 60-day stay at a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for alcohol and cocaine addiction. He was previously 15 years sober.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna said in a statement via her rep at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for John told Us Weekly he “will not have any further comment” on his and Anna’s uncoupling and is focusing on “his recovery and getting back to work.

In July, the New In Town comedian filed for divorce from Anna in New York City, according to documents viewed by Us Weekly.