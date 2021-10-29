Why did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split? The A-list couple “quietly separated” amid family drama, an insider told Life & Style, continuing, “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

“Zayn continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life and he and Gigi still care deeply for each other,” the source added, referencing Malik, 28, and Hadid’s 13-month-old daughter.

News of their split came after a report was published on Thursday, October 28, that claimed the 26-year-old model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, said Malik had allegedly “struck” her during a dispute.

According to documents obtained by Life & Style/In Touch on Friday, October 29, Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment stemming from the altercation with Yolanda on September 29. The former One Direction singer was ordered to 90 days of probation per count (totaling 360 days) and must take anger management classes in addition to paying court fines and other penalties. Malik has also been ordered to stay away from Yolanda and a man named John McMahon, who is reportedly a security guard the singer allegedly tried to fight.

Shortly after the report about Malik and Yolanda’s altercation began circulating, the “Pillowtalk” artist spoke out about the alleged family dispute via Twitter and hinted at his relationship status with the model.

While In Touch did not immediately hear back from Hadid, Yolanda or Malik’s reps regarding the report, Malik and Hadid, have both reacted to the news with statements of their own.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” the former One Direction singer told TMZ on October 28, before adding, “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.” Meanwhile, Gigi’s rep told E! News, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Malik and Hadid have been together since 2015 and were off and on for several years. The former couple met at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Party and broke up for the first time in June 2016. After reconciling, they split again in March 2018 but rekindled their romance by January 2020 before welcoming their daughter the following year.

While the couple have chosen not to show their daughter Khai’s face on social media, Gigi and Zayn do share glimpses of their precious bundle of joy from time to time. Despite showing love for their little one, it’s been several months since the former pair have included each other in a social media post.

Find out what we know so far about the altercation amid split rumors by scrolling through the photos below.