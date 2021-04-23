Birthday love! Gigi Hadid shared a photo of the incredible bouquet boyfriend Zayn Malik gifted her for her 26th birthday on Friday, April 23.

“Wow @zaynmalik,” the model captioned an Instagram Story photo of a stunning and colorful set of several different flowers, including roses and tulips, in a large glass vase.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The happy couple, who have been dating since 2016, sparked marriage rumors in March when the One Direction alum’s recent collaborator Ingrid Michaelson mistakenly mentioned that Zayn was, in fact, off the market for good. However, the 41-year-old clarified that she misspoke shortly following the live stream broadcast.

“OK, so, I talked about my new song, ‘To Begin Again,’ featuring Zayn on my Patreon live stream, and I might have said he was married. I was wrong. He’s not married. So, all you Zayn fans, I’m so sorry I have brought you on this roller-coaster of emotions,” the New York native explained via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I was mistaken. He’s not married. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”

The pop star and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the pair’s newborn at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

“She was so bright right away,” the Vogue cover model told the outlet about her child’s first moments after birth. “That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.”

The new parents’ first month with baby No. 1 was “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider told Life & Style in October 2020. The source added at the time, “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

In late March, the trio was photographed enjoying a stroll in Soho, New York City, together — so it’s clear this little family is loving life.