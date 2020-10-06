Baby bliss! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first month as parents to their newborn daughter has been “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing,” gushes the insider about the model, 25, and former One Direction singer, 27.

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Prior to the birth of their baby girl, the Vogue cover star spent a lot of her time at mom Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania ranch while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” continues the source. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be. Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

The “Pillowtalk” artist first revealed the news that he and Gigi welcomed their first child together. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer tweeted on September 23. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Courtesy Zayn Malik/Instagram

One day later, the newly minted mama shared her own sweet sentiment. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote via Instagram.

The young couple has yet to announce their daughter’s moniker, but a second source exclusively told Life & Style the A-listers “picked a very special name.” However, they “aren’t in a rush to announce it” and are “holding onto as much privacy as they can,” added the insider.

“What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” noted the insider about the “Let Me” singer, who is known for being extremely private. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

It looks like Gigi and Zayn are in for a very special next chapter together!