Stylish baby alert! Gigi Hadid shared a sweet little glimpse of her newborn daughter snuggled up in some gifts from “aunts” Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace.

“From Auntie @donatellaversace,” the 25-year-old wrote over a photo of her baby girl’s arm and torso as she wore a white long-sleeved shirt with the classic Versace logo on it. “And auntie @taylorswift made this,” Gigi added about the sweet pink blanket draped over the newborn in the snapshot.

Instagram

Zayn Malik, the father of Gigi’s first child, announced their daughter’s birth on Wednesday, September 23. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the 27-year-old gushed on Twitter alongside a photo of the baby’s tiny hand holding onto his finger. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

The following day, the supermodel shared a second photo of her child grabbing the One Direction alum’s thumb. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi wrote on Instagram.

The longtime couple — who started dating in 2016 — have clearly been enjoying their first days as new parents. “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style, adding the proud parents are “overjoyed” by their new arrival.



In fact, the excitement drove the former boy-bander to reveal the birth, despite being known for making his privacy a priority. “What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” the source noted about the U.K. native. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

Gigi and Zayn have even “picked a very special name” for their baby girl but “aren’t in a rush to announce it,” the insider dished.



Life & Style confirmed the Vogue cover girl was pregnant with her first child on April 28. Days later, Gigi revealed her pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via livestream. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said on the talk show.