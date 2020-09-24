Baby bliss! Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik “picked a very special name” for their newborn daughter but “aren’t in a rush to announce it,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style about the first-time parents.

“They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” says the insider, while adding that the A-list couple is “overjoyed” about their new addition. The former One Direction singer, 27, announced the birth of baby No. 1 on Wendesday, September 23. The model, 25, posted her own message one day later and revealed they welcomed the newborn over the weekend.

“What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” notes the insider about the U.K. artist, who is known for being extremely private. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

Courtesy Zayn Malik/Instagram

The “Pillowtalk” singer gushed over their “healthy [and] beautiful” daughter via Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of her tiny hand. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he wrote. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi shared a similar sentiment. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned another photo of her baby’s tiny hand.

The young couple is surrounded by love after welcoming their newborn. “The whole family is celebrating,” says the insider in reference to G’s famous siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid along with her parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid.

Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

The Vogue cover star has been anxiously awaiting the birth of her first child. “[Growing] an angel,” she captioned a glamorous baby bump photo in August from a shoot that took place on July 26. “Cherishing this time … Appreciate all the love [and] well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends,” she added.

For the “Dusk Till Dawn” artist, becoming a parent has been a huge gift. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” an insider previously told Life & Style prior to their baby’s birth. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

It looks like Gigi and Zayn are ready for this new chapter!