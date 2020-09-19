Courtesy of @yolandahadid/Instagram

Family joy! Gigi Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared the sweetest new photos of the model’s growing baby bump as her family awaits the birth of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“Waiting patiently for her angel to be born,” the grandmother-to-be, 56, captioned the set of two black-and-white photos on Friday, September 18. In the first photo, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star kneeled in front of her daughter, 25, and rested her head against the pregnant A-lister’s baby bump. In the second shot, Yolanda and Gigi’s hands could be seen cradling her belly alongside sister Bella Hadid‘s hand.

It’s clear the former reality star is thrilled about her daughter’s upcoming milestone. Yolanda and ex-husband Mohamed Hadid are “so excited about becoming grandparents,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in July. “Yolanda keeps sending her baby essentials, like bottles, bibs and onesies,” the source raved. “Her dad can’t stop gushing to his friends about Gigi’s pregnancy and spoiling his grandchild.”

On Wednesday, September 16, the proud grandpa-to-be shared a sweet poem for the bundle of joy on Instagram. “Hello little grandchild, it is me,” the 71-year-old wrote. “My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you, the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear.” The post sent fans into a frenzy thinking Gigi already gave birth — but Mohamed later confirmed his daughter had not yet gone into labor.

As for Bella, the 23-year-old is “counting down the days until she becomes an aunt,” a separated insider exclusively told Life & Style in August, noting she “can’t wait to see what the baby looks like.” The sisters — and the former One Direction heartthrob — have been trying to predict who the new baby will take after as they quarantine on the family’s sprawling Pennsylvania farm.

“[Bella] and Gigi recently went through all their old baby photos, and some of Zayn’s too, trying to figure it out!” the source gushed. “Bella knows she’ll be absolutely stunning.”

Life & Style confirmed the longtime loves were expecting their first child together on April 28. Gigi revealed the happy news just days later on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Zigi’s newborn is due in October — and we can’t wait to meet the tiny tot!