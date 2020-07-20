Baby on the way! Gigi Hadid’s parents, Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid, are so “excited about becoming grandparents” amid their daughter’s first pregnancy, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Yolanda keeps sending her baby essentials, like bottles, bibs and onesies,” the source continues. The model, 25, and her mom, 56, have been spending lots of quality time together as of late since Gigi has been staying at Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic. The soon-to-be grandma has a front-row seat for all the excitement.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yolanda is not the only one looking forward to Gigi’s first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. “Her dad can’t stop gushing to his friends about Gigi’s pregnancy and spoiling his grandchild,” adds the insider.

Gigi has stayed out of the public eye during most of her pregnancy and has shared very limited photos and videos of her growing baby bump. However, Mohamed, 71, couldn’t help but post a cute photo of his expecting daughter “picnicking” with her siblings — Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Unfortunately, the Virgin Eyes star and many expecting moms around the globe haven’t been able to celebrate their pregnancies to the fullest due to social distancing guidelines and precautions. However, the catwalk queen and One Direction singer, 27, see it has a “blessing in disguise,” a second insider told Life & Style. “She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal.”

The “Pillowtalk” artist “values his privacy” and is particularly loving this downtime. “He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby,” said the insider.

That’s not to say the California native is flying completely under the radar. “Of course, her friends and family are constantly getting updates, sometimes daily, of her growing belly, nursery decorations and her cravings, which recently consisted of putting almond butter onto everything bagels. She’s all about savory and salty,” the source added.

Life & Style confirmed Gigi’s pregnancy on April 28. The Vogue model later broke her silence on her and Zayn’s baby news during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed during an appearance on The Tonight Show on April 30.

She and the “Dusk Till Dawn” artist have been dating off-and-on since 2016, with their most recent reconciliation in December 2019. They’ve been happily together ever since, and some fans have even speculated they are engaged.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Zigi!