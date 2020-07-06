Pregnant Gigi Hadid Claps Back at Claims She’s Trying to ‘Disguise’ Her Baby Bump
Don’t get it twisted. Gigi Hadid slammed claims she’s trying to “disguise” her baby bump amid her first pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik. When a publication tweeted about how the model “has yet to post a picture” of her growing tummy, she clapped back during the late hours of July 5.
“I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that [it] was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” the California native, 25, wrote. Gigi previously told a fan during an Instagram Live on July 2 her outfit concealed her changing body and gave an “optical illusion” after the fellow mama-to-be asked how she does “not have tummy.”
“Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued about her low-key life on her family’s Pennsylvania farm. She’s been staying at mom Yolanda Hadid’s sprawling property since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. “For now, I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”
The catwalk queen and former One Direction singer, 27, are expecting a girl and she “already has a closet to die for,” an insider previously told Life & Style.
Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid and Yolanda are already spoiling the sweet girl and “have spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes over the past week,” added the source. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”
Being able to keep her pregnancy private has been a blessing during this precious time. “Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn. It’s just what she needed after a busy few months,” a separate insider noted.
The IMG model and “Pillowtalk” artist have been dating off and on since 2016, with their most recent reconciliation in December 2019. Of course, G’s family was a bit skeptical at first. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”
We can’t wait to learn more about Gigi’s pregnancy — when she’s ready to spill the details!