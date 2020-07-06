Don’t get it twisted. Gigi Hadid slammed claims she’s trying to “disguise” her baby bump amid her first pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik. When a publication tweeted about how the model “has yet to post a picture” of her growing tummy, she clapped back during the late hours of July 5.



“I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that [it] was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” the California native, 25, wrote. Gigi previously told a fan during an Instagram Live on July 2 her outfit concealed her changing body and gave an “optical illusion” after the fellow mama-to-be asked how she does “not have tummy.”

“Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued about her low-key life on her family’s Pennsylvania farm. She’s been staying at mom Yolanda Hadid’s sprawling property since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. “For now, I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

The catwalk queen and former One Direction singer, 27, are expecting a girl and she “already has a closet to die for,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid and Yolanda are already spoiling the sweet girl and “have spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes over the past week,” added the source. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”

Being able to keep her pregnancy private has been a blessing during this precious time. “Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn. It’s just what she needed after a busy few months,” a separate insider noted.

The IMG model and “Pillowtalk” artist have been dating off and on since 2016, with their most recent reconciliation in December 2019. Of course, G’s family was a bit skeptical at first. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

We can’t wait to learn more about Gigi’s pregnancy — when she’s ready to spill the details!