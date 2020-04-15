Bonding! Dua Lipa admitted it’s “been really nice” having “extra time” with boyfriend Anwar Hadid while the couple quarantines together in London amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re trying to see the bright side,” the singer noted during an interview will Elle published on April 14.

How are they spending their days? The “New Rules” artist, 24, and male model, 20, — who were first romantically linked in June 2019 — have been experimenting in the kitchen. During her chat with the publication, the English songstress dished that they recently cooked an octopus. “We were just buying our normal fish and stuff, and octopus came up,” Dua explained. “So we said, ‘OK, let’s try something different.’ It’s about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we’ve never done before.”

Courtesy of Dua Lipa Instagram

Of course, like many of us, the famous duo has also been binging lot of TV and movies. “Oh my God, I’ve watched so many shows — Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant, did I say Ozark? And lots of movies, too,” she dished. “I love to make lists, and normally it would be, like, lists of restaurants and places to go and stuff to do with friends, whereas now it’s movie lists, and series lists.” It sounds like they’re keeping busy.

The California native’s famous sisters — Gigi and Bella Hadid — have both expressed on social media that they’ve been wanting to see their brother while he’s across the pond with the Grammy winner, and the feeling is mutual. “Of course Anwar misses his family, and soon we’ll hopefully get to go back and see them,” the “Don’t Start Now” singer added.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dua has been very active on social media as of late and even posted a riff on her “New Rules” lyrics that encouraged people to stay at home. She shared a tweet that was titled, “How to avoid coronavirus.” The steps were: “Don’t show up, Don’t come out, Don’t start caring about me now, Walk away, You know how and don’t start caring about me now.”

Although the current situation is scary and uncertain, it looks like Dua and Anwar are doing their best to stay positive — and catch up on their queue!