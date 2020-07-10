Sneaky! Gigi Hadid’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, cleverly covered the model’s growing baby bump in a rare pregnancy photo with her siblings.

“Miss you my beautiful family under the willow tree,” the real estate mogul, 71, captioned a photo on Instagram on July 10 of Gigi, 25, “picnicking” with sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, and family pal Leah McCarthy.

Courtesy Mohamed Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s dad kept the catwalk queen’s belly under wraps by placing a fairy emoji over her midsection. The starlet has kept her baby bump out of the public eye since news broke she was expecting her first child with Zayn Malik in April.

Just because Gigi isn’t publicly sharing photos of her changing body, doesn’t mean she isn’t excited about this new chapter. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed claims she’s trying to “disguise” her bump when a publication tweeted the fact she “has yet to post a [pregnancy] picture” on July 5.

The Virgin Eyes star previously told a fan on Instagram Live that her outfit provided an “optical illusion” when asked how she does “not have a tummy.” She further clarified her statements during her Twitter clapback.

“I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that [it] was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” she continued. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks … For now, I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Gigi and Mohamed aren’t the only ones excited about the new baby. Bella, 23, “can’t wait to become an aunt, and will even be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. From their modeling careers to social circles, it’s not surprising the sisters are “super close.”

Although the family is now in baby bliss, Bella and mom Yolanda Hadid “didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” a separate source previously told Life & Style.

Gigi and Zayn have been dating off-and-on since 2016 and had their most recent reconciliation in December 2019. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family,” gushed the source.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the mama-to-be!