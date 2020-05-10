Learning from the best! Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared a sweet tribute to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, for Mother’s Day on May 10. “Best I could ever ask for,” the model gushed over a photo of her younger self sitting with her pregnant mama. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid, you are a superhero!!!!!”

Life & Style confirmed Gigi, 25, is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik on April 28. Just two days later, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she is “thrilled” about her daughter’s pregnancy during an appearance on Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. “I can’t wait to become a grandmother,” the 56-year-old said in a translated statement.

The blonde beauty also explained the timing of the pregnancy is even more poignant after the passing of her mother, Ans van den Herik, in August 2019. “That is the beauty of life: One soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed,” she added.

The proud mama has certainly softened to the news. An insider told Life & Style exclusively she and daughter Bella Hadid “didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy].” But now, the tight-knit family is “excited.”

“Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy,” the source gushed. “They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

While the three ladies quarantine together at their rustic Pennsylvania farm, they’ve “spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes,” another insider told L&S exclusively. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”

“Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn,” the source said. “It’s just what she needed after a busy few months.”

The A-lister broke her silence about her pregnancy during a video call appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said, adding its a “silver lining” to “be home and together and really experience it day by day” with her loved ones.

Clearly, this Mother’s Day is going to be extra special.