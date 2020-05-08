If there’s anyone who’s just as excited about Gigi Hadid‘s pregnancy as she is, it’s her sister Bella Hadid. The 23-year-old “can’t wait to become an aunt, and will even be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

That shouldn’t come as a total surprise. After all, the siblings are “super close,” adds the insider. They share so much in common, from their modeling careers to their upbringing, making them a tight duo.

Though Bella is looking forward to Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s bundle of joy, she was totally caught off guard by the baby news. Bella and mom Yolanda Hadid “didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” a separate source previously told Life & Style.

The pregnancy has positively affected the whole family, especially the “Pillowtalk” singer, 27. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” a third insider exclusively told Life & Style. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

As a result, his relationship with Gigi is thriving. “[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her,” the source added.

Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

Naturally, Gigi is over the moon about becoming a mom. She’s currently using the coronavirus quarantine to have some downtime and bond with her loved ones in Pennsylvania. “Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn,” the insider revealed. “It’s just what she needed after a busy few months.”

Despite the lockdown, the blonde beauty still managed to have a good time for her birthday. She was even surprised with an epic cake that resembled her current favorite food: an everything bagel.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” the soon-to-be mom captioned an Instagram post on April 24. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!” We’re so happy for her!