Mohamed Hadid’s Cutest Quotes About Gigi, Bella and Anwar Will Melt Your Heart

Proud dad! Mohamed Hadid’s cutest quotes about his kids prove he’s over the moon about his crew — Gigi, Bella, Anwar, Alana and Marielle. From Gigi’s pregnancy to Bella’s booming modeling career and the “original Hadid” Marielle’s cooking skills, Mohamed loves bragging about his accomplished family.

The real estate mogul, 71, recently shared a photo of his expectant daughter, 25, “picnicking” with Bella, 23, Anwar, 21, Dua Lipa and pal Leah McCarthy on July 10. He sneakily hid Gigi’s growing baby bump, which she has yet to share a photo of, by using a fairy emoji.

The Virgin Eyes star’s lack of photos since her pregnancy news with boyfriend Zayn Malik broke in April led a fan to ask how she does “not have a tummy” during an Instagram Live on July 5. She simply explained her outfit provided an “optical illusion.”

Shortly after, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star refuted claims she was trying to “disguise” her changing body after a publication tweeted the fact she “has yet to post a [pregnancy] picture.”

“I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that [it] was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” Gigi clapped back. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks … For now, I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Obviously the model’s father is extremely excited about the new bundle of joy, and he’s not the only one. Bella “can’t wait to become an aunt and will even be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. Considering the ladies share the same career and group of friends, it’s not surprising they are “super close.”

Gigi and One Direction singer, 27, have been dating off-and-on since 2016, and their most recent reconciliation happened in December 2019. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family,” gushed a second source to Life & Style.

One thing is for sure: Mohamed adores his kids! See his cutest quotes below.