From Top Model to Motherhood! See Gigi Hadid’s Total Transformation Over the Years

Considering Gigi Hadid is one of the most popular supermodels in the world, it’s no surprise she’s a pro at transforming her look — on and off the runway! The Los Angeles native has changed so much since her early days on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Gigi appeared alongside her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid on the Bravo reality TV series from 2010 to 2015. As of 2020, the fashionista is gearing up for her greatest role yet: motherhood!

On April 28, Life & Style confirmed Gigi and her off-again, on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. “They can’t wait to become parents,” a source gushed at the time, noting Gigi was 20 weeks along.

Days later, an additional source revealed the A-list pair will be welcoming a baby girl come fall. At first, Gigi’s family was “shocked” by the news. “[They] didn’t know what to think when she first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

While Gigi and the former One Direction singer have mostly kept out of the spotlight, the blonde beauty finally debuted her baby bump for the first time on July 15. “There’s my belly, y’all. It’s there,” Gigi laughed during an Instagram Live.

Earlier in the month, Gigi was forced to defend her decision to keep a low profile throughout her pregnancy, specifically when it comes to showing off her changing body.

“I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” Gigi tweeted on the 4th of July. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

Based on her social media posts, Gigi is riding out the remainder of her pregnancy at her family’s gorgeous farm in Pennsylvania. The property comes complete with horses, sunshine, flowers and most importantly, solitude. Keep resting, G! We can’t wait to meet your baby girl.

To see Gigi Hadid’s total transformation over the years, keep scrolling.