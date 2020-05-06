From fashion magazines to NYFW runways, Gigi Hadid‘s face is everywhere. As one of the highest paid supermodels, she isn’t only drop dead gorgeous, but she’s also super successful and smart — and her net worth proves it.

The blonde beauty’s net worth is $29 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. In 2018, her net worth was roughly $13 million. Clearly, she’s putting that work in!

Gigi has been modeling since the age of 2. Though it’s what she’s known her entire life, she doesn’t mind taking a break from it to focus on more personal things.

“I think that as I get older … well one day, I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she told i-D in an interview published in February. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In April, Life & Style confirmed Gigi and her longtime off-and-on boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. Days later, she confirmed the news herself during a video call appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said on April 30.

Gigi and the “Pillowtalk” singer, who got back together in December 2019 after being broken up for nearly a year, did not plan the pregnancy. However, they couldn’t be more excited. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

The couple are having a girl, and she “already has a closet to die for,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid “have spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes over the past week,” the insider added. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”

At this rate, Gigi’s little one will possibly be a fashionista of her own and be successful just like her mama!