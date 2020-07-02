If you can believe it, Yolanda Hadid‘s bank account is even more stacked than her supermodel daughters’! Bella and Gigi Hadid‘s mama is worth a whopping $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did the reality TV alum and former model collect all that cash? Here’s a breakdown of her most lucrative ventures thus far.

Yolanda Blew Up on Reality TV

If you’re a fan of Bella and Gigi, you probably discovered them through their mama. Yolanda began appearing on the hit Bravo series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012, where she highlighted both her daughters before they became famous in their own rights.

The Holland native spent four seasons on the show and made a solid $100,000 per season. She has also appeared on Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of New York and even did a guest judge spot on Project Runway in 2017.

Her own competition reality series, Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid, premiered in January 2018 and ran for 8 episodes.

Yolanda Is a Former High Fashion Model

Anyone who remembers Yolanda’s turn on Real Housewives probably remembers her touting her modeling achievements. She signed to Ford Models at age 16 and subsequently traveled the world for photo shoots and runway shows in Sydney, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Cape Town, and Los Angeles. She retired from the modeling world at age 30.

Models can make quite the salary (ahem, check out her daughters’ net worths), so we imagine a sizable amount of her fortune came from her time in front of the camera.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Yolanda Dabbled in Interior Design

The starlet has also worked as an interior designer — and in Beverly Hills, that could be a lucrative business. Yolanda showed off her self-designed home on the series at one point, and it’s clear she had the chops for it.

Yolanda Won Big in Her First Divorce Settlement

When the blonde beauty got divorced from first husband Mohamed Hadid, she reportedly retained ownership of her mansion in Santa Barbara and her $6 million home in Malibu. She also retained ownership of several cars, including her Escalade and Range Rover. Finally, she reportedly acquired $30,000 in monthly child support and a lump sum of $3.6 million in cash. Naturally, all of these gains factor into her exuberant net worth.