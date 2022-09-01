Gigi Hadid Is the Queen of Street Style: See Photos of the Supermodel’s Best Outfits

Fashion is in her blood. Gigi Hadid models some of the most beautiful luxury designs on the runway and has walked the red carpet in exquisite pieces, but her street style is unmatched. Some say less is better, and in this case, the saying holds true to the supermodel’s clothing. She’s a jaw-dropping beauty in all types of attire, but Gigi was made to be a street style blueprint for all.

Even though she looks effortlessly chic in her everyday outfits, the California native didn’t always feel comfortable showing her real and raw clothing when living her daily life. However, she’s learned to find her confidence in dressing herself based on her mood, and not what is “in.” And that’s why she’s a true fashionista. She wears the clothes, and doesn’t let the clothes wear her.

“I really try to wake up in the morning and put something on that excites me and motivates me to have a fun day. And I think having great clothes and shoes and fun colors and great craftsmanship can really bring inspiration to an outfit,” she told Elle Australia in November 2017.

“Look, there are days when I feel good and then there are days when it is clearly all about sweatpants – and you can judge me for that, or you can see that I am a real person,” the Guest in Residence founder told she told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2022. “Sometimes I am just going across the street to grab a coffee and that’s not a fashion moment – and that’s OK.

From oversized cargo pants to tiny crop tops and a versatile collection of sneakers, Gigi nails her street style looks every … single … time. Might we add that her looks have been more notable since she started styling her fashion piece for her and not anyone else makes it that much better.

Furthermore, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is a sustainable queen who doesn’t care if she’s pictured wearing an item of clothing more than once. She applauds herself for buying staple pieces that can be styled in endless ways.

“I don’t shop a lot on my personal time but if I do get something, it is a piece that I know I will wear for a long time. I have valued that idea forever,” she continued.

OK, we’re done gushing over the street style icon. Keep scrolling to see photos of Gigi’s best street style outfits!