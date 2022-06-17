Celebrities Are Hopping on the Baggy Pants Trend! See What Stars Are Sporting the Stylish Look

Back in style! Celebrities have recently been rocking the baggy cargo pants and jeans trend that gives all of us late ‘90s vibes! Maybe lockdown made them realize they prefer comfort over anything — but either way, the oversized trousers have officially made a stylish comeback.

Whether they’re running errands or going to an event, stars have made any occasion appropriate for the look. Kylie Jenner sported loose-fitting linen trousers while attending lunch with her sisters in April 2022. She paired the bottoms with an oversized blazer and a futuristic translucent handbag.

Billie Eilish is known for her signature baggy look and has been open about why she chooses a looser fit when it comes to all things fashion. “The only reason I did it was ‘cos I hated my body,” she told Dazed in April 2020. The “Bad Guy” singer also revealed that her liking for the non-promiscuous clothing has nothing to do with “breaking rules.”

“I’d be like, ‘What rules are there?'” she continued. “I didn’t consciously go, ‘I’m not gonna do that, I’m gonna do this.’ I [just] didn’t think of myself as being in the realm of those people. I was never comparing myself to them.”

Hailey Bieber is the queen of streetwear. She was one of the first celebrities to wear oversized clothing but always makes it cute with a mini crop top and occasional bucket hat to match. She even wears her hubby Justin Bieber’s pants, which sounds like a big no, but like everything else, she can pull it off.

During an episode of Vogue’s 7 Days, 7 Looks digital segment, the Rhode Skin founder chose oversized jeans and a sweater as her “casual Saturday” look. “I’ve been photographed in these jeans quite a few times — they’re my favorite fit,” she said in the October 2020 segment. “I love these ones, I don’t care to repeat them,” she added.

Fashionista Selena Gomez has also been a baggy pants fan even before they made a comeback. She opened up about her love for oversized clothing with Vogue in June 2021 and revealed that it makes her feel good when she deals with fluctuating weight.

“I don’t have to fit that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I’m not.”

Keep scrolling to see what celebs are rocking the baggy pants trend.