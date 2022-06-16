You may recognize Ana de Armas for the supporting and leading roles she played in well-known films, but the actress is set to shine front and center in her upcoming project. The Cuban-Spanish actress is set to play the iconic and beloved Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film Blonde, where she completely transformed into the late Hollywood star.

The War Dogs star has been recognized and won awards for her work, attributing to her success. Want to know how much the actress is worth? Keep scrolling to find out!

What Is Ana de Armas’ Net Worth​​?

As of 2022, she has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ana de Armas Starred In a Film With Ben Affleck

Ana starred in the 2022 Hulu erotic thriller Deep Water with other well-known stars like Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi and Ben Affleck. She played Melinda, a promiscuous character who was married to Ben’s character, Vic. Their marriage was anything from perfect and her character often had affairs with multiple men, with the approval of her husband.

The Gone Girl actor and Ana started dating after working together, however, their romance ended after nearly 10 months. The two were often spotted together looking happy in love, but the two split in January 2021, and Ben went on to date ex-lover Jennifer Lopez.

Ana de Armas Was Nominated For a Golden Globe

The actress made a splash after starring in her 2019 breakout role in the movie Knives Out. She portrayed Marta, a caregiver to a wealthy man who quickly becomes a suspect in his murder.

Her performance was so riveting that she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, but did not take home the prestigious award. When she got the news that she was nominated, however, she celebrated in the only proper way: champagne and Hot Cheetos.

Ana de Armas Made the TIME 100 List

The No Time to Die actress was recognized in the publication’s elite list in 2021 for her impressive roles. She gushed over the honor and took to her Instagram to express her gratitude.

“Thank you @time for this,” her February 2021 Instagram caption read. “You’ve given me one of the proudest moments of my career so far. What an inspiring way to be put in the spotlight, what a place to be mentioned. There’s not a better list to be a part of than this one.”