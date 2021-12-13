Actress Ana de Armas didn’t need to swipe right to find her new boyfriend Paul Boukadakis. After dating fellow actor Ben Affleck for 10 months, she’s moved on to a relationship with the handsome Vice President of Special Initiatives at Tinder.

Ana and Paul were first linked in June, six months after her split from The Way Back star. “Ana ended the relationship,” a source told In Touch, adding, “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.” By April, Ben rekindled his relationship with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, and a few months later, Ana was off the market as well. The couple is ending 2021 on a romantic note, as they were photographed kissing on the street in Los Angeles on December 12. Get to know the Knives Out star’s boyfriend.

Paul Met Ana Through Pals

While Ana connected with Ben while costarring in the film Deep Water together, she and Paul “were introduced through friends,” an insider told Page Six in June 2021. The source revealed that their romance at the time was going so well that Paul had already introduced Ana to his family.

Paul Is an Entrepreneur

Prior to being an executive at Tinder, Paul served as the Founder and CEO at Wheel. The Los Angeles-based startup created an app that lets users share Snapchat-like video stories. Tinder purchased the company in 2017 for an undisclosed sum, two years after it was founded, and kept Paul on in a key position.

“We are always exploring new ways to innovate while helping our users make connections on Tinder,” the company’s chief product officer, Brian Norgard, said in a statement while announcing the acquisition. He added, “I’m excited Paul is joining our product team to drive special initiatives that leverage his experience connecting people around innovative content.”

Paul Commutes Between Texas and Southern California for Work.

His LinkedIn states that he works in the “Los Angeles Metropolitan Area,” but Page Six reports that he’s actually based out of Austin, Texas, (the company’s primary headquarters is in Dallas) and that he “splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica.” Ana has lived nearby in Venice, California, since 2020.

Paul Is a College Graduate

He attended Loyola Marymount University in suburban Los Angeles.

Paul Has Tried His Hand at Acting

His IMDB.com page lists six acting credits, ranging from videos to film shorts between 2007 and 2012. He’s definitely handsome enough to work in the profession!