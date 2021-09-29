Oops! Actress Ana de Armas suffered from a major wardrobe malfunction while attending the No Time to Die afterparty in London on Tuesday, September 28.

The Knives Out star, 33, went braless in a custom black satin gown by Louis Vuitton with a plunging neckline. As Ana departed from the event, her dress shifted, leaving her left breast exposed, in a photo obtained by Daily Mail.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the fashion hiccup, it was a major night for the Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, native. After all, being a Bond Girl is a huge honor in Hollywood — and Ana didn’t take her responsibility lightly.

“I tried to have a training plan! My preparation for No Time To Die was not as long as I would have liked it to be. I was shooting Blonde, and I had only a few days to train, so I went straight from Blonde to shoot for Bond. I didn’t have the time to actually commit to any kind of diet or workout or training because my schedule just didn’t allow for it,” she recalled during a July interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Those few days that I did have some training — I had the gun training and learned the choreography for the scenes — were very intense, for sure. It was a short but really intense immersion into the Bond universe, so I quickly transformed into a CIA agent,” Ana added.

No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig hits U.S. theaters on Friday, October 8, and Ana is thrilled for audiences to see her character, Paloma, in action. “Paloma is actually a really complete character. [Director] Cary Joji Fukunaga created her from zero and he asked me if I wanted to do it. It was very appealing from the very beginning,” explained.

“When he was telling me what he was going to do with the character. I was very excited, and I did feel like she was different, unique,” Anna gushed. “She’s definitely something else that I don’t think we’ve seen in other Bond girls in previous movies. She’s a lot of fun — very active, very badass!”