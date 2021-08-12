When it comes to hitting the red carpet, there are outfits that may seem like a good idea at the time, only for a star to later end up on a worst-dressed list. There are plenty of celebrities who have shown regret for their fashion selections when it comes to movie premieres and awards shows.

The aughts were a time where stars can only look back and shake their heads at what they wore, as styles have changed so much since then. Eva Longoria shot to stardom in 2004 when Desperate Housewives premiered and became a red-carpet staple.

In a 2017 interview, Eva lamented her fashion choice of always flaunting her toned tummy at events. She revealed, “Ugh, that was the style It’s like a time capsule, and there is a decade of me just showing my stomach. Like, ‘OK, Eva, can you stop wearing a crop top? Must you wear a crop top on every red carpet you go to?'”

Sometimes stars love the dress they wore but hate how they styled the frock. Gwyneth Paltrow is usually a best-dressed list darling but had a rare and awful fashion misstep at the 2002 Oscars. She wore a braless Alexander McQueen frock, and though the ill-fitting top had a nude lining under sheer black fabric, and later realized she should have worn a bra.

Gwyneth also admitted that her tight, severe braids didn’t go with the gown, and neither did her extra-heavy black eyeliner. In 2014 she admitted, “There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” she said. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

Supermodel Bella Hadid made a big splash when she arrived at the Cannes film festival in 2016 in a racy Alexandre Vauthier red backless dress with a slit so high, it reached her hipbone. But she didn’t feel comfortable in it, revealing to Vogue, “I was very nervous in this dress. I look very sexual.”

She continued, “I kind of get embarrassed about this moment still even though the dress is gorgeous. It just, again, doesn’t feel so much like me and I think this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me,” she revealed. Bella joked, “That’s my alter ego. That’s Belinda. I’m just so the opposite of her. She’s very va-va-voom. You know, bless her. Love her. She was very nervous.”

