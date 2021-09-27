Turns out, even celebrities aren’t immune to the trials and tribulations of love. In fact, some of your favorite stars, including Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, have opened up about some major relationship regrets over the years.

Take Taylor, for example. While the “All Too Well” artist prefers to sing about her highly publicized romances, Taylor has also gotten candid about her love life in interviews. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, the Pennsylvania native threw shade at ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

“There’s one [song] that’s about that guy, but that guy’s not in my life anymore,” Taylor confessed, referring to the track “Forever and Always” off her sophomore album, Fearless.

“Someday I’m going to find somebody who’s really, really right for me,” she added. “When I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, I will look at him and I won’t even be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.” Ouch!

In May 2019, Taylor returned to The Ellen DeGeneres show to make amends. “Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” the Grammy Award winner replied after Ellen DeGeneres asked her to reveal the “most rebellious” thing she had done as a teenager. “That was too much, that was too much. I was 18.”

Thankfully, Taylor and the former Disney Channel star were able to move past it! “We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there,” she joked.

For Joe’s part, he too assured that their breakup is all water under the bridge. “She’s great. We’re friends,” the father of one, who shares daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner told Access Hollywood in 2015. “I think in this industry, you meet a lot of people, and you stay in touch. Obviously, it’s tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we’re cool.”

