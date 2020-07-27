Did Taylor Swift Send Ex Joe Jonas and Wife Sophie Turner a Baby Gift? See the Evidence

Friendly exes? Fans think Taylor Swift sent ex Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, a baby gift after they welcomed daughter Willa because of the singer’s “Invisible String” lyrics.

The lyrics in the song from the “Exile” artist’s new Folklore album read: “Cold was the steel of my ax to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents.”

Life & Style confirmed on Monday, July 27, that the Jonas Brother, 30, and Game of Thrones actress, 24, welcomed their first child together. TMZ was the first to report they had a baby girl named Willa. Considering Joe is her most recent ex to have a baby, fans are convinced Taylor, 30, congratulated the couple with a baby gift.

The “Blank Space” singer and Joe dated briefly in 2008 before the “Sucker” artist broke things off over the phone. This led to Tay writing “Forever and Always” and adding it to her Fearless album.

Their breakup left the Pennsylvania native heartbroken. “There’s one [song] that’s about that guy, but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately … That’s ouch,” the Grammy winner told Ellen DeGeneres at the time, while adding one day she’ll find a “great” guy. “When I find that person — and he’ll be wonderful — When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

The “Archer” singer later admitted she regretted slamming Joe after being asked what the most “rebellious thing” she did as a teen was while playing “Burning Questions” with Ellen in May 2019. “Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” the “ME!” songstress said. “That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah.”

However, she added that there is no animosity between the exes. “We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there,” she noted.

Sophie is actually extremely fond of Taylor. “She’s a really sweet girl,” the Dark Phoenix actress told Extra in June 2019. “We met a couple times before, we’re [friendly]. She definitely wasn’t fangirling over me … I fangirl over her!” Sophie’s love of the “Delicate” singer is especially funny considering she previously admitted to not liking the Jonas Brothers as a teen.

We stan this celeb friendship!