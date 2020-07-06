Sophie Turner Has the Cutest Baby Bump! See the Best Photos of Her Pregnancy Outings

Too cute! Sophie Turner may have kept her pregnancy low-key at first, but as of late, she can’t help but flaunt her growing baby bump.

Life & Style learned the actress is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas in February 2020. “Sophie can’t wait to become a first-time mom, and Joe is just as excited about the arrival!” an insider divulged at the time.

Over the course of her pregnancy, the Games of Thrones actress has been seen out and about with her beau. Of course, the married couple make sure to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s not exactly easy being pregnant during a pandemic, but they try to get out of the house at least once a day to get some fresh air or go for a walk — obviously they take precautions and wear a mask,” the source added.

Joe and Sophie, who tied the knot in May 2019, have only grown closer since learning about their baby-to-be. In fact, Joe is using this time to constantly spoil his lady.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, but more so now than ever before,” the insider revealed. In addition to “romantic trips away’ and “pampering sessions,” Joe will “take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the source explained.

While Joe and Sophie have kept many details of their marriage under wraps, they’ve been open about some of the challenges they’ve experienced as a couple. In 2019, Sophie revealed she struggled with her mental health when she first met Joe in 2016. Fortunately, he helped her through it.

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,’” the blonde beauty told Sunday Times. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

These days, the expecting parents are doing everything in their power to prepare for their baby’s arrival, including making sure their home is ready by the time they welcome their little one.

“Joe and Sophie have recently splashed out on a beautiful mansion in Encino, which they’re making baby-friendly in time for the arrival of their bundle of joy and are already designing the nursery,” the source said.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sophie flaunting her baby bump so far.