Baby joy! Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are officially parents after the Game of Thrones actress gave birth to baby No. 1, Life & Style confirmed on Monday, July 27. They welcomed a girl named Willa, TMZ was first to report.

The meaning behind their daughter’s moniker is powerful. “The name Willa is a girl’s name of German origin meaning ‘resolute protection,'” NameBerry states. We have a feeling the A-list couple’s first child will definitely live up to her name!

Life & Style learned the married couple were expecting in February. “Sophie Turner can’t wait to become a first-time mom, and Joe is just excited about the arrival!” a source told Life & Style at the time.

Courtesy of @sophiet

For the most part, Sophie and Joe, who tied the knot in May 2019, kept the pregnancy low-key. However, toward the end, the actress was often seen flaunting her baby bump while taking strolls with her hubby. Of course, the newly minted parents were cautious anytime they stepped out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s not exactly easy being pregnant during a pandemic, but they try to get out of the house at least once a day to get some fresh air or go for a walk – obviously they take precautions and wear a mask,” the insider shared.

Though being pregnant while quarantining may have been challenging, Joe made sure to make the process as comfortable as possible for his wife. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, more so now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” another source revealed.

The Jonas Brothers member has made it his mission to always make sure his lady feels supported, too. Sophie spoke candidly about how Joe helped her mental health when they first met in 2016. “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself,’” the Game of Thrones actress told the Sunday Times in 2019. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

The former DNCE singer has even written love songs about being there for Sophie. He poured his heart out for her on the Jonas Brothers song “Hesitate,” which was featured on the band’s 2019 comeback album, Happiness Begins.

We can’t wait for him to hopefully write songs about their bundle of joy next!