Such devoted dog parents! Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner were spotted walking their three pups while wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, April 20, in Los Angeles.

Joe rocked an all black outfit with a mustard yellow jacket. On the other hand, Sophie opted for sweats and a baggy sweatshirt, which concealed her growing baby bump.

Being the husband he is, Joe always makes sure to treat his lady just right. In March, the Games of Thrones alum documented a dinner her hubby prepared for her. “One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy,” she captioned a photo of Joe posing with pasta.

Making dinner is just one of the many ways the Jonas Brothers member likes to do to make his wife happy. “He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February.

Though becoming first-time parents is naturally nerve-wracking, Joe and Sophie make a great team. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease,” the insider added at the time. “He’s very caring like that.”

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Joe was set to perform with his brothers for a Las Vegas residency that went from April to May. At the time, he was planning to make lots of sacrifices to be able to spend time with the mom-to-be.

The former DNCE member “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy,” a second source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in February. However, now that changed because of the pandemic, which means the two have been spending plenty of time together preparing for their bundle of joy’s arrival. How exciting!

