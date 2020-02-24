Anything for his lady! Joe Jonas is making sure his wife, Sophie Turner, feels as comfortable as possible during her pregnancy with baby No. 1. That includes treating the 24-year-old mom-to-be like royalty, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” says the insider.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

News of the couple’s pregnancy broke on February 12, and they couldn’t be more excited to welcome their first child together. “Joe and Sophie are overjoyed about the pregnancy and can’t wait to become parents,” the source continues.

They’re so ecstatic, they already bought a new home, which will be perfect for the soon-to-be family of three. “Joe and Sophie have recently splashed out on a beautiful mansion in Encino, which they’re making baby-friendly in time for the arrival of their bundle of joy and are already designing the nursery,” adds the source.

While the pop singer, 30, and the Games of Thrones alum are looking forward to becoming parents, they are still dealing with some challenges. Thankfully, it seems like they’re figuring it out. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease,” divulges the insider. “He’s very caring like that.”

Joe is going the extra mile for the blonde beauty. So much, in fact, that he plans on doing plenty of traveling so they can still spend plenty of time together after he kicks off his Las Vegas residency with the Jonas Brothers in April. Joe “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy,” another insider exclusively shared with Life & Style.

What’s making the experience a bit easier is the fact that Sophie’s main focus is the baby. “Fortunately, Sophie can pretty much pick and choose her roles right now, so she’s cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby’s arrival,” the second source said. Joe is busy working with the Jonas Brothers, but it sounds like he’s doing a great job of still making his family a priority.