Stunning! Model Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share a steamy photo set showing off her cleavage and full glam just one day after sister Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy with longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The 23-year-old and her family have been self-isolating at their Pennsylvania farm amid the news — so we wouldn’t be surprised if taking these gorgeous photos was just a way to keep busy for the A-lister.

“The Farm girl next door had some time,” the brunette beauty captioned the series of four photos of herself posing with epic winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. She tagged Dior’s makeup account on Instagram and even included a four-leaf clover emoji. Plus, the starlet gave a quick peek at some of her ~assets~ in two of the shots.

Needless to say, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gorgeous pics. “You’re glowing and stunning!” one user gushed, while another added, “Goddess.” A third fan even made a cute little request. “Be my quarantine valentine please,” they pleaded.

Clearly, there’s been a lot going on in the Hadid household — and the 25-year-old’s big news was certainly a lot to process for the model and their mama. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy],” an insider told Life & Style exclusively about Bella and Yolanda Hadid‘s reaction to the milestone. “But now, they’re excited.”

“Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy,” the source added. “They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

Considering the couple have had their fair share of struggles throughout the course of their four-year relationship, we’re glad to see the entire group coming together in honor of the bundle of joy. “Despite everything that’s happened between them and all their ups and downs, they’ve come out stronger than ever,” a separate insider raved about the couple. “They’re in a great place and are madly in love.”

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in quarantine on April 30. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed.