When it comes to Hollywood hotties, Ana de Armas has it all! Not only is she a talented actress, but the Cuban-born star loves a vacation — and her bikini pictures prove it. From Italy to Thailand, Ana has been all over the globe and rocked the most fashionable bathing suits amid her travels.

“I will have time off, just not that much time off,” the actress told Vogue in July 2021, revealing her favorite bikini brands. “But I’m planning on going swimming this summer for sure, and I like bikinis from this brand called Triangl — and I love Solid & Striped. The shapes are so classic and elegant.”

As an action movie star — thanks to the 2021 James Bond movie No Time to Die — Ana is no stranger to being physically fit. However, she’s not one for dieting.

“It’s hard not to get into that dynamic here, not to let them get inside your head. There are too many expectations. The truth is that I’m not very disciplined with diets. In general, I do whatever makes me happy in life,” she told People in 2017. “And food makes me quite happy!”

However, working out is a major part of Ana’s lifestyle. No wonder why she looks so good in those two-pieces!

“Exercise also makes me happy, but it has to be fun,” she shared in the same interview. “I do something different every day — one day boxing, the next spinning or weight training — to not get bored.”

Years later, when discussing her No Time to Die role during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in July 2021, Ana explained that she had a somewhat of a “training plan” before stepping foot on set.

“My preparation for No Time To Die was not as long as I would have liked it to be,” the Knives Out star shared. “I was shooting Blonde, and I had only a few days to train, so I went straight from Blonde to shoot for Bond. I didn’t have the time to actually commit to any kind of diet or workout or training because my schedule just didn’t allow for it.”

Either way, whatever she’s doing is working! Scroll through our gallery to see Ana’s best bikini moments.