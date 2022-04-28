Cold shoulder. Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, “hasn’t forgiven” her daughter’s ex Zayn Malik for their alleged altercation, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Yolanda has calmed down since the altercation, but she has no time for Zayn and hasn’t forgiven him for the alleged incident,” the insider says.

However, a separate source assures Life & Style that the former One Direction band member, 29, “is making tremendous progress” following the highly publicized scandal.

“The anger management classes really helped him get to a better place,” the second insider adds. “Everything is going well, except for Yolanda, who is urging her daughter to move forwards not backwards.”

The model, 27, and the “Dusk Till Dawn” artist, who share daughter Khai, “are on friendly terms” following their October 2021 split, an additional source previously told Life & Style.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Dennis Van Tine/UPI/Shutterstock

That month, a source confirmed to In Touch that Zayn and Gigi had “silently separated” on the heels of the disagreement between Zayn and Yolanda, 58. At the time, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum alleged that the “Pillowtalk” singer “struck her” during a heated argument.

Even though Zayn “adamantly” denied the claims, he nevertheless pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment stemming from the altercation, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style at the time. The musician was ordered to 90 days of probation per count — which totaled 360 days — to take anger management classes along with paying court fines and other penalties and to stay away from Yolanda.

In the aftermath of the drama, Zayn took to Twitter to explain the situation, citing his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai, as his priority.

“As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up,” the British singer wrote in October 2021. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to [no] contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s [sic], who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

For Gigi and Zayn’s part, the exes began their on-and-off relationship in 2015. However, they seemed to be going strong once they welcomed their 1-year-old in September 2020, and occasionally gushed over their newfound roles as parents.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote via Instagram at the time as an announcement of their baby’s birth. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”