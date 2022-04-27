No bad blood? Exes Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik “speak a few times a week” following the drama that led to their 2021 breakup, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She will always have a place in her heart for him.”

The former flames “are on friendly terms,” the insider assures. “Their conversations are usually about Khai.”

Gigi, 27, and Zayn, 29, welcomed their daughter in September 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The One Direction alum was first to share the news on social media, posting a black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Bukajlo Frederic/Sipa/Shutterstock

Gigi and Zayn first got together in 2015 and were off and on throughout their time together. In the months following their daughter’s birth, the duo often shared photos of their home life together. In fact, both Gigi and Zayn gushed over their life as new parents in various interviews.

“Honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” he told iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning in March 2021. “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

However, in October of that same year, a source confirmed to In Touch that the duo “silently separated” in the aftermath of an apparent altercation between Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. At the time, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed that the “Pillowtalk” singer “struck” her during an argument.

While Zayn “adamantly” denied the claims, Life & Style obtained court documents stating that he pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment stemming from the altercation. The musician was ordered to 90 days of probation per count — which totaled 360 days — and to take anger management classes along with paying court fines and other penalties. He was also ordered to stay away from Yolanda.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” a rep for Gigi told E! News at the time.