Mom life! Gigi Hadid shared her favorite baby items for daughter Khai, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, on Thursday, March 11.

In a series of snapshots posted to her Instagram Stories, the supermodel told fans why she likes and recommends certain products she has been using for her first child. Her selections included her favorite play kits “for brain development,” a baby mattress recommended to her by fellow model and mom Lily Aldridge and a trendy changing table by Australian brand Sacred Bundle.

Life & Style confirmed the first-time mama was pregnant in April 2020. She and the former One Direction heartthrob welcomed their bundle of joy in September 2020 and announced her arrival in the days following her birth.

“She was so bright right away,” the Vogue cover girl gushed to the outlet in an interview published on February 4. “That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.” The proud mama also revealed she had a smooth delivery with no unforeseen complications.

An insider previously told Life & Style that the new parents’ first month with their daughter was “better than they could’ve imagined.” The source added, “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

However, it appears the happy couple — who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 — aren’t in a rush to give their baby girl a sibling. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again,’” the runway star told the outlet of her experience in the delivery room.

Interestingly enough, the Los Angeles native isn’t in a rush to get back to her pre-baby body, either. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” Gigi explained. “I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”

