Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Slowing down. Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik aren’t ready to grow their family after welcoming daughter Khai in September 2020. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again,'” the supermodel told Vogue magazine of her delivery room experience in an interview published on Thursday, February 4.

Gigi, 25, also recalled how “proud” Zayn, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister Bella Hadid were. However, watching a loved one give birth isn’t for the faint of heart! “At certain points, I saw each of them in terror.”

Even so, Gigi and the former One Direction singer, 28, immediately fell in love with Khai. “She was so bright right away,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star gushed, noting there were no unforeseen complications during her delivery. “That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.”

As for child-rearing, Gigi and Zayn, who have been dating off-and-on since November 2015, opted against hiring a nanny or baby nurse. “She decided to completely take care of the baby alone, and I think that bond is so important,” Yolanda, 57, told Vogue.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“I’m proud of her face on a magazine, but seeing her give birth was a whole other level of proud,” the Bravo personality added. “You go from looking at her as a daughter to looking at her as a fellow mother.”

To date, the newly minted parents haven’t shared a photo of Khai’s face on social media. In fact, it wasn’t until January 2021 that her name was revealed. “I think she wants to be real online,” Bella, 24, told Vogue of Gigi’s struggle between transparency and privacy. “But until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn’t want to put her in that position.”

Despite the many challenges of being a famous parent, Gigi is embracing all aspects of motherhood — including her changing body. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” the Los Angeles native reasoned. “I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”