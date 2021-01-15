Mommy and Me! Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Girl’s Cutest Photos Together So Far

Model in the making! Gigi Hadid gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020, and since then, the blonde beauty has been giving fans a glimpse at her daily life as a first-time mom.

From selfies at home shared with millions to walks in New York City followed by the paparazzi, this newborn — whose name has yet to be revealed — started getting the celebrity treatment right after birth. To celebrate the adorable bond between Gigi and her daughter, we rounded up all the sweetest mommy and me photos of the pair.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star captioned her first Instagram pic of the baby’s hand from September 2020. “So in love.”

Life & Style confirmed in April 2020 that the Victoria’s Secret model and former One Direction member were expecting their first baby together. Zayn shocked the world months later by breaking his social media silence and announcing that he and his longtime love welcomed a “healthy and beautiful” baby girl. Since her birth, the couple — who has been in an off-and-on relationship since 2016 — has revealed little to no details about their daughter. In fact, a source told Life & Style in October 2020 that the pair “aren’t in a rush” to announce their daughter’s name, noting that it’s “very special.”

One part of her daughter’s life that Gigi hasn’t kept under wraps is the baby’s closet. There’s no doubt about it, this baby girl is going to grow up as a total fashionista, just like her momma! Even before she was brought into the world, Gigi (along with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister, Bella Hadid) “spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes,” a source told Life & Style exclusively in April, noting that she “already has a closet to die for.”

When it comes to sharing pictures of the newborn in her designer duds, the former Vogue cover star is sure to keep the baby’s face hidden from her millions of followers, but it’s clear the two have a close mother-daughter bond already. Scroll through our gallery to see the most adorable photos of Gigi and her baby girl so far!