Fashionista from birth! Gigi Hadid‘s daughter has an incredible closet full of the cutest designer duds for babies. We rounded up all the sweetest photos of her wardrobe so you can see how the tiny tot is following in her model mama’s footsteps.

The 25-year-old first-time mother has been all about showing off her daughter’s cute designer clothes. In October, the starlet flaunted a pair of onesies that read “Zigi’s girl” on them, gifted by Queer Eye star Tan France. She also flaunted a cute Le Chiquita Petit purse by Jacquemus that belongs to her little girl days later.

Life & Style confirmed the Vogue cover girl and her longtime love, One Direction‘s Zayn Malik, were expecting their first child in late April. Gigi revealed her pregnancy while appearing via webcam on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The new parents’ first month with their newborn daughter was “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in early October. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

The longtime couple — who have been on-and-off dating since 2016 — spent the majority of their time quarantining at Gigi’s sprawling Pennsylvania farm before the birth of their baby girl. The Los Angeles native shares the serene estate with her mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid.

“It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” the source added. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be. Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

Before the baby was born in late September, the three women “spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes” while spending quality time together on their farm, an additional insider previously told Life & Style after the proud parents revealed they were expecting. “They’re having a blast shopping online together in Pennsylvania.”

Needless to say, the bundle of joy “already has a closet to die for” — and we’re not kidding about that. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all of Gigi and Zayn’s daughter’s incredible outfits!