Family day out! Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik were spotted enjoying a stroll in Soho, New York City, with their daughter, Khai, on Thursday, March 25.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the proud parents chatted with each other and watched over their first child while she sat in her stroller during their walk. The former One Direction member, 27, proved he’s a devoted dad while pushing the stroller. Gigi, 25, rocked a red blazer jacket with jeans, yellow socks and white sneakers, while her longtime love wore a black leather jacket, jeans and black boots.

The supermodel has been spotted taking walks around the NYC neighborhood with her baby girl several times since Khai’s September 2020 arrival. However, this is the first time the ex-boybander has been photographed with his girlfriend and their child on an outing.

The singer announced the couple’s baby’s birth via Instagram. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the Mind of Mine artist wrote on social media alongside a photo of their daughter’s tiny hand. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“She was so bright right away,” Gigi gushed about Khai in the first moments of her life to Vogue in an interview published on February 4. “That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.”

The first month with their newborn daughter was “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. The source added, “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

However, the happy couple aren’t in a rush to expand their brood just yet. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again,’” the California native told Vogue of her delivery room experience.

The starlet is also comfortable in her postpartum body. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she explained to the outlet. “I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”

